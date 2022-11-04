Chilly Tonight, Sunny for The Weekend

Look for cooler with cooler and drier air flooding in with gusty NW winds overnight. This will lead to a beautiful weekend, filled with plenty of sunshine. Saturday’s highs will be in the 60s. Winds pick up from the south on Sunday as 20-30 mph and it will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

Moisture surges back in for Monday, which could fire off some scattered storms through the day. This will lead to another fairly warm & humid week, ahead of what could be another strong storm system for next Friday. Will watch closely!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

