Early dismissal planned at Caddo Schools in preparation of severe weather

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Students at Caddo Public Schools will be dismissed early due to a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Lee Northcutt said students will be dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m., but parents can pick up students now if they choose to.

According to the school district, busses will also run at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.