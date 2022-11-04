Early dismissal planned at Caddo Schools in preparation of severe weather
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Students at Caddo Public Schools will be dismissed early due to a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Lee Northcutt said students will be dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m., but parents can pick up students now if they choose to.
According to the school district, busses will also run at 1:30 p.m.
