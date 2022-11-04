Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill.

Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.

“Once you get a delay like that, the longer you sit there and the longer you have to wait the bigger that incident gets,” Idleman said. “And it is frustrating to have to wait on a train or whatever is blocking your response to getting there. It happens though.”

Idleman said the bypass that’s coming to Madill will really help that.

Idleman said while they were on the way to the fire, they got a call saying someone was trapped in the house.

“We did arrive to a fully involved structure fire,” Idleman said. “Got the fire knocked down and upon our initial search, we found no one trapped in the residence.”

Idleman said they got the fire under control within half an hour, and completed a second search when the fire was out- but still didn’t find anyone inside.

“To my knowledge right now she’s still unknown about where her whereabouts,” Idleman said. “So we kinda left that up to the family, but we’re pretty 100% certain she is not inside that structure.”

The trailer home’s owner told KXII they later learned the woman was safe.

Idleman said they have ruled the fire accidental.

