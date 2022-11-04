Man shot at Paris apartment complex

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m.

Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to law enforcement, a 21-year-old man told them he shot the unidentified 19-year-old because he kicked in the front door of his apartment.

The 19 year old male was then transported to the Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment in stable condition and admitted for observation.

Police said no arrest had been made and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.