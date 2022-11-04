Texoma Local
Mother charged with child neglect in Johnston County

Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine.
Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested, charged with child neglect after her infant baby was taken to the hospital for malnourishment.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of the child, Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine.

Sheriffs said on October 28 they learned of an infant at Mercy Hospital, who was reportedly malnourished and in wretched conditions.

According to a press release, the infant suffered from not only malnourishment, but from several other deplorable, but preventable, medical conditions and was not receiving adequate care.

Through an investigation the sheriffs department learned that another law enforcement agency responded to a welfare check on the infant in Pontotoc County. The press release states, Indian Child Welfare and the Department of Human Services were contacted and a family member, was allowed to take the infant.

Sheriffs said that family member then brought the infant to an emergency room in Tishomingo.

Vivier who left the scene of the original call, was later arrested after a traffic stop and transported to the Johnston County Jail.

According to the press release, the infant was transferred and spent several days at OU Children’s Medical Center, but has since been released.

Sheriffs said the child is doing much better and is now in a safe environment.

Vivier’s bond is set to $30,000, and charges were submitted through the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Courts, Sheriffs said.

“I’m am very proud of the Deputies of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and the aggressive and proactive measures they take to protect children and go after those who would harm a child,” said Sheriff Gary Dodd. “This is also another example of how partnerships in law enforcement helps to expand authority across jurisdictions, strengthen public safety and makes sure citizens, especially our most vulnerable are protected.”

