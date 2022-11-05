A+ Athlete: Brycen Ward, Kingston

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Brycen Ward of Kingston High School.

Brycen is a National Hispanic Recognition Scholar. He is top in his class with a 4.30 GPA and scored a 32 on his ACT. He is an Academic State champion, a member of National Honors Society, and has been accepted into the Honors College at OSU. Brycen also organized a community run to honor his friends that were killed by an intoxicated driver. He volunteers his time to various organizations and maintains a busy schedule.

“He is the type of student that every teacher likes to have in class,” Kingston ACT prep teacher Mindi Weeks said. “He works hard and asks questions. He is a learner. He is always trying to figure out things and just be better.”

“If I just played sports and didn’t study, I wouldn’t be very good,” Ward said. “They are symbiotic to teacher other. I am busy a lot but they help each other out.”

Brycen can also run, and he runs a lot. He set school records in the 800 meter, the 1600 meter, the 3200 meter and the 5000 meter. He won state in the 800 meter dash and the 4x800 relay. He finished third in the state in cross country and was also a conference champion and regional champion.

“When he comes in, there’s no doubt, he is there to improve,” Kingston track coach Chris McGowan said. “Just the way he works and motivates himself to work make the whole team better.

“Running is such a mentally challenging sport,” Ward said. “Other things seem easier than running around in circles all day, fighting for your life. Running definitely makes the mental aspect of life much easier.”

That’s why Brycen Ward is this week’s A+ Athlete.

