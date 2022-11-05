Severe storms bring damage to Bryan County

CALERA, Okla (KXII) - Friday afternoon there were major storms that hit all across Texoma.

Heavy rainfall and powerful winds knocked down power lines and tossed a semi-truck completely upside down on Highway 69 near Calera.

The severe weather started early Friday afternoon and made its way through Bryan County.

With wind traveling 60 to 80 miles per hour, the storm tossed around car ports, homes and anything in its way.

After hours of destruction, and traffic delays, the heavy rainfall subsided.

Currently there are no known reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.