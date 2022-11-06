A Bokchito woman dead after fatal crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -a Bokchito woman is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around midnight on State Highway 70-E just south of Bennington.

The report said 30-year-old Mindy Vandenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, the report does not list a cause of the collision or a vehicle.

Authorities said they are still investigating what happened.

