A Bokchito woman dead after fatal crash
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -a Bokchito woman is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around midnight on State Highway 70-E just south of Bennington.
The report said 30-year-old Mindy Vandenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.
However, the report does not list a cause of the collision or a vehicle.
Authorities said they are still investigating what happened.
