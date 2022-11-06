Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck in Bryan County Friday afternoon.
2 killed in crash near Roosevelt bridge identified
Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
Severe weather in Texoma causing damage
Severe weather causes damage in Texoma
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Warmer Sunday with Rain on the way
Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine.
Mother charged with child neglect in Johnston County

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during the storms on Friday.
Stitt declares state of emergency in 4 OK counties following tornados