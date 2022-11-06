Stitt declares state of emergency in 4 OK counties following tornados

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 14 tornados touched down in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas on Friday evening during a severe weather system, according to the National Weather Service.

The Oklahoma Mesonet sensor in Idabel recorded a wind gust of 108 miles per hour.

Heavy damage and injuries were reported after a tornado hit Le Flore and McCurtain counties.

Governor Kevin Stitt visited Idabel on Saturday morning and surveyed the damage.

His office declared a state of emergency in Bryan, Choctaw, McCurtain and Le Flore counties after more than 100 homes and businesses were destroyed.

State emergency responder teams were sent to the area to help with search and rescue efforts.

