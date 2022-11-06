Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Stitt declares state of emergency in 4 OK counties following tornados

More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during the storms on Friday.
More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during the storms on Friday.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 14 tornados touched down in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas on Friday evening during a severe weather system, according to the National Weather Service.

The Oklahoma Mesonet sensor in Idabel recorded a wind gust of 108 miles per hour.

Heavy damage and injuries were reported after a tornado hit Le Flore and McCurtain counties.

Governor Kevin Stitt visited Idabel on Saturday morning and surveyed the damage.

His office declared a state of emergency in Bryan, Choctaw, McCurtain and Le Flore counties after more than 100 homes and businesses were destroyed.

State emergency responder teams were sent to the area to help with search and rescue efforts.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck in Bryan County Friday afternoon.
2 killed in crash near Roosevelt bridge identified
Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
Severe weather in Texoma causing damage
Severe weather causes damage in Texoma
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Warmer Sunday with Rain on the way
Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine.
Mother charged with child neglect in Johnston County

Latest News

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
-a Bokchito woman is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.
A Bokchito woman dead after fatal crash
Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during the storms on Friday.
Lamar County recovering after tornado rips through county