Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night.

Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this.

“Honestly we hear stuff about tornado warnings all the time we didn’t think nothing about it, and then when we heard the sirens outside we went into the hallway,” said Shelbie Villalpando.

Shelbie Villalpando and her family moved to Powderly from Fort Worth a year ago. She’s not new to tornadoes but they’ve never gotten this close before.

“It was really scary all I could say is it felt like the walls were just breathing and they were like warping,” said Villalpando.

Her windows are all gone, ceiling riddled with holes, and part of the roof completely damaged.

“Within a couple of minutes of us getting into the bathroom everything started going crazy, we put the kids into the bathtub and we just laid on top to cover them,” she recalled. “We felt the door trying to swing open but my husband was trying to keep it close with his foot.”

Officials said Villapando’s home is one of over forty in the county majorly damaged by the tornado.

More than thirty others completely destroyed, eleven people were injured by the storms, and at least three people were taken to Dallas hospitals for their injuries.

Lamar Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said this tornado traveled twenty-one miles with wind speeds up to 160 miles per hour.

Villalpando said the community has been really supportive as her family transitions to recovery.

“We really is blessing that everyone is coming into this community the way that they have and I have been offered so much help,” said Villalpando.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck in Bryan County Friday afternoon.
2 killed in crash near Roosevelt bridge identified
-a Bokchito woman is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.
A Bokchito woman dead after fatal crash
A look at damages in Bryan County
Severe storms bring damage to Bryan County
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

Latest News

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during the storms on Friday.
Stitt declares state of emergency in 4 OK counties following tornados
-a Bokchito woman is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.
A Bokchito woman dead after fatal crash
Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado