Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy.

A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,

Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996.

The Locust Community Volunteer Fire Department said both fires were put out with the help of other departments in the area.

