WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) The Whitesboro Girls Cross Country have made school history, as they bring home their programs first state title victory this season.

The Lady Cat Cross Country team consists of Rory Hake, Aubrey Beam, Zalenka Brannan, Haley Phelps, Reagan Downs, Madison Luton and Karley Randall.

