ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog.

Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull.

The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”

Chatman could face up to five years in prison if he’s convicted.

