Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police were called to respond to a scene in Mississippi on Saturday after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

Decapitated human remains were found in a south Jackson neighborhood, but not all parts of the person were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner.

Authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.

WLBT reports it’s unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

