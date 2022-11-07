Texoma Local
A Few Showers/Storms Overnight, More Sunshine on Tuesday

Fog can also be expected
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Overnight, expect patchy drizzle and fog and perhaps a random shower or low-end thunderstorm. It will be a warm one for November will lows in the mid 60s. After a chance of a few showers Tuesday morning, clouds should decrease in the afternoon with highs well into the 70s.

Winds pick up out of the south on Wednesday as highs soar to near 80 degrees, gusts up to 30 mph are possible. The next cold front arrives Thursday night, there’s a small chance of a late-day shower at 20% but most of the rain, which is expected to be fairly low-end, is on tap for Thursday night at 40%. Gusty and much cooler weather arrives under sunny skies for Veteran’s Day. It should be a dry and chilly weekend with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

A heavy frost is expected over the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

