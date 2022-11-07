Muggy Monday and Light Rains

A warm front is stalling out above Texoma Sunday evening that will bring some light rain showers for Monday. Throughout the day, on again / off again drizzle will move from the southeast to the northwest. This pattern will continue into Tuesday before dying down. Keep an umbrella in the car if you’d like to stay fully dry.

Despite overcast skies and some light rain chances, temperatures will remain above average for November. Highs in the mid to upper 70s will be the norm all the way into Thursday.

Late Thursday evening into early Friday morning a cold front will move through Texoma. It looks like we will see some rain and hear some rumbling thunder as it passes overnight. There won’t be as much moisture in the air by then, so don’t expect major rainfall from this. Do expect major temperature drops as the northerly wind shift will persist throughout the weekend. That means next weekend will be below average temperatures with highs in the 50s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

