National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma.

Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma.

NWS Fort Worth confirmed three tornadoes with the highest rating one impacting Lamar County.

The NWS survey team confirmed in Lamar County there was damage consistent with an EF-3, with estimated wind speeds of 160 mph, and a preliminary length of just over 22 miles.

The tornado formed near Brookston and moved rapidly northeastward, passing to the northwest part of Paris, and continued into Choctaw County, according to NWS.

Several homes, businesses, and outbuildings were damaged. In particular, several residences along FM 1499 northwest of Paris were completely unroofed, with most external and internal walls destroyed. Structures along FM 906 near Midcity and homes along FM 2820 west-northwest of Paris were also damaged.

According to NWS, EF-1 damage was also apparent all along the track from Brookston to east of Arthur City with trees uprooted, snapped power poles, outbuildings severely damaged, and more homes with serious roof damage.

In Hopkins County an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 mph and a length of about 4 miles was confirmed, leaving minor damage to a carport along with damage to a large tree.

In Sulphur Springs a EF2 was reported with winds of 120 mph and a length of about 3 miles. According to NWS, with information from an eyewitness and video they determined the tornado began in a field west of CR 1164, moved northeast and struck a home at the intersection of CR 3389 and FM 1567. Three additional homes along 1181 were also damaged.

The tornado that developed in Lamar County crossed the Red River into Choctaw County and damaged homes, destroyed multiple outbuildings, and snapped or uprooted numerous trees. The Choctaw County NWS Tulsa confirmed an EF-2 tornado that hit Sawyer had winds of 110 to 120 mph and was on the ground for nearly 19 miles.

Damage survey from NWS Shreveport reported that a tornado that initially touched down near Red River County as an EF-3 entered McCurtain County as an EF-2 tornado with 135 mph winds, leaving significant damage northeast of Idabel.

Another tornado in far northern McCurtain County was confirmed to be an EF-1 with winds estimated at 100 to 110 mph and a length of about 10 miles. This tornado then moved into southern Le Flore County, were it dissipated northeast of Honobia.

In Bryan County, the town of Calera reportedly had damaged consistent with an EF-1 tornado.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

