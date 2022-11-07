OSBI investigating homicide and shooting in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities are investigating after a double shooting in Seminole County left one man dead.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it happened between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka.

Deputies said 33-year-old “Rusty” Bolen was found dead at the scene. In addition 52-year-old Robert Waters had also been shot and was transported to a hospital.

According to law enforcement, 46-year-old Daniel Sisco told sheriffs that Bolen and Waters pointed firearms at him, and he shot at them, striking both of them.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called out the scene to interview individuals and conduct a crime scene investigation. Sheriffs said the complete report will be turned over to the Seminole County District Attorney’s Office for a decision on any charges.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death for Bolen, according to OSBI.

