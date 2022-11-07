Texoma Local
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say

A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.
A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.(Gray Media)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.

The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday.

Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming from a residence, and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to law enforcement, an investigation lead them to believe that the shots were fired from outside the residence and went through a window.

The unidentified 15-year-old was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center where he was later flown to a Dallas area hospital for treatment.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

