When and where to vote Tuesday in Texoma

Election Day is Tuesday
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Election Day is Tuesday, and millions across the country will cast their ballots in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Here’s when and where you can vote in Texoma.

All polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Texas and Oklahoma.

In Grayson County, registered voters can vote at any of the Election Day Vote Centers in the county, which can be found here.

In Fannin County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

In Cooke County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

In Lamar County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

And all Oklahoma voters can find their polling place via the OK Voter Portal, which can be accessed here.

News 12 will have complete coverage from when polls open until every race is called. Watch News 12 and count on KXII.com and the free KXII News App for up to the minute results.

