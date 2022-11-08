3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers said a truck driven by 44-year-old Corey Crawford, of Van Alstyne, was was headed westbound when a pickup truck, headed eastbound on FM-121, driven by 27-year-old Cody Parks, of Van Alstyne, crossed the double yellow lines and struck the truck driven by Crawford.

Crawford and his passengers, Amanda Crawford, 46, of Van Alstyne and an unidentified 16-year-old were transported to Texoma Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Parks was flown to Medical City Plano with undisclosed injuries. His passengers, an unidentified 8-year-old and 1-year-old were transported to Medical City McKinney with undisclosed injuries.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation.

