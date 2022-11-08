Bells ready to begin playoffs against Blooming Grove
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers have a first round meeting with Blooming Grove in Mesquite.
The Panthers have been playing great. They finished second in their loaded district behind Gunter. They have played a tough schedule in district and non-district. The Panthers feel prepared for what is coming their way starting on Thursday night.
