Calera man convicted of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact

Lance Keith Maytubby, Sr., was found guilty by a federal jury of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.(Durant Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse involving two children under the age of 12.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that Lance Keith Maytubby, Sr., age 54, of Calera, was found guilty by a federal jury of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

According to The United States Department of Justice, the jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, and concluded on Friday, October 28, 2022, with the guilty verdicts.

During the trial, the United States presented evidence that the defendant sexually assaulted two victims who were each under 12 years of age at the time of the crimes, according to a press release.

The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Calera Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the department of justice, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Bryan County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

