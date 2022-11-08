Texoma Local
Former teachers campaign for Oklahoma’s top education job

Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very...
Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state's top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles.(Pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles.

Republican Ryan Walters is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education. He has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books.

The 37-year-old Walters also has embraced Stitt’s education-voucher proposal that would allow public money to be spent on tuition at private schools, including religious schools.

His opponent is 44-year-old Jena Nelson, a former state teacher of the year who took a leave of absence from her English teacher job with Oklahoma City Public Schools.

