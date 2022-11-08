Texoma Local
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma

Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats...
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state's U.S. House seats on Election Day.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day.

GOP candidates in each district enjoy significant fundraising and political advantages over their Democratic opponents.

Only one of the five districts has an open seat. That’s the sprawling 2nd Congressional District in eastern Oklahoma.

That district is being vacated by five-term GOP incumbent Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who is running for Senate.

Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen is favored to win after emerging from a bruising, 14-candidate GOP primary.

A protege of the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, Brecheen is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation and the owner of a Coal County excavation company.

