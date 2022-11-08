Texoma Local
“I just want everybody to hug their loved ones a little bit tighter...tomorrow is not promised.”

- Mother of car crash victim speaks out
By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - “I just want everybody to hug their loved ones a little bit tighter... tomorrow is not promised.

A two-vehicle collision East of the Roosevelt Bridge left two people dead and two people with severe injuries.

In one car was 20-year-old Bailey Greenlee, and his wife Kaylei Greenlee.

Bailey’s mother, Christal Henson shared, “My son and daughter-in-law loved each other so much.”

Bailey Greenlee was headed to a job interview when, according to Scott Hampton, of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, “There was a car going eastbound and a car going westbound and it’s too early for us at this time to release details about the investigation. We have our traffic homicide team going to investigate this collision and they will report any findings.”

The crash left the passengers, who were the wives of the drivers, dead.

Bailey’s mother, Christal Henson said her son is currently suffering from spinal injuries and woke up monday afternoon.

Henson said her son doesn’t know about his wife yet.

She explained, “We are worried about my son. He is in stable condition now. He’s had a long road, and he’ll continue to have a long road.”

As Henson waits for the next steps in her son’s recovery, she said she’s grateful for the support from the community.

She added, “Please don’t stop praying for our family, Kaylei’s family, and the other family that was involved.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

