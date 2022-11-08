Marietta man arrested after attempted gas station robbery

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta Police Chief Brett Harris said it happened here at the Marietta One Stop. Harris said a man came into the store trying to buy a bottle of soda, and when he couldn’t pay for it, he decided to rob the store.

Harris said from their investigation so far, it seems like a spur-of-the-moment crime.

“He went to the fountain drink section, got himself a fountain drink went to the register, and basically made a statement to the effect that he was not going to be paying for the drink,” Harris said. “According to the cashier he said this is a robbery, you know what to do. and she froze, so he went around the counter and began helping himself to the cash register.”

Harris said Brent Fincher put his hand in his pocket, acting like he had a weapon, but didn’t end up getting away with any money.

“He didn’t steal any money,” Fincher said. “Once he realized the clerk was calling 911, another customer walked in and I think it spooked him so he immediately grabbed a key to the register which opened the drawer”

When police arrived, they looked over the security camera with employees, and one was able to recognize Fincher as a store regular.

Police arrested Fincher when he pulled up to his house near Oak Street and Driftwood Avenue. Harris said Fincher had the register key with him.

“He entered into a fighting stance towards the officers, to not comply basically,” Harris said. “So the officers had to get hands on with him to take him into custody.”

Fincher was booked into the Love County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and resisting arrest. Harris said he was given a $100,000 bond.

