Oklahoma’s Mullin could be first Native in Senate since 2005

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin would be the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.

A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin left open his U.S. House seat in eastern Oklahoma to run for the seat being vacated early by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

In an unusual twist, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot this year.

In the race for Inhofe’s seat, Mullin faces former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn.

And Oklahoma’s other Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford is facing a challenge from political newcomer Madison Horn, who is not related to Kendra Horn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.