Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Oklahoma’s Mullin could be first Native in Senate since 2005

Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin would be the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in...
Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin would be the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.(KXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin would be the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.

A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin left open his U.S. House seat in eastern Oklahoma to run for the seat being vacated early by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

In an unusual twist, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot this year.

In the race for Inhofe’s seat, Mullin faces former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn.

And Oklahoma’s other Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford is facing a challenge from political newcomer Madison Horn, who is not related to Kendra Horn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 12 speaks to the mother of fatal car crash victim
Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash
Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County.
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog.
Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty

Latest News

Anderson Jennings Harris, 43, was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell...
Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar
Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very...
Former teachers campaign for Oklahoma’s top education job
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of...
O’Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats...
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma