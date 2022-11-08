Texoma Local
Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

