S&S high school’s most deserving player scores final touchdown of season

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - S&S ended its high school football season last week with a touchdown that left both teams cheering.

In the last 20 seconds of the S&S football season, quarterback Brett Steward decided to change the ending.

“I wasn’t ready for the game to be over yet, and I’ve always wanted to call a time out, so I called a time out,” said Steward.

“We were all confused because we thought the game was over,” said Butterworth, who plays center for S&S football.

“We were gonna give our center the ball, but it was just too complicated to figure out, and we were like, “who else deserves the ball?” said Steward.

Cameron High was the first person to come to mind.

“If you’re having a bad day, you come into the locker room, and Cameron’s there,” said Butterworth. “He’ll cheer you up and talk about the cowboys or call of duty.”

High’s grandparents said he is on the autism spectrum.

“It was the last play of their 2022 year, and those seniors maybe their last play ever, and so we wanted to make it something kind of memorable,” said Jeff Hill, the S&S football coach.

And memorable just scratches the surface.

“I felt excited,” said Cameron High, wide receiver for S&S. “Just trying to get to the end zone.”

“You can’t help but be proud of them,” said Hill. “The seniors have really taken him under their wings and watched over them.”

Even as he prepared for the KXII interview, his teammates gave him a hand with clipping on a small microphone.

“He’s always at practice,” said Steward. “He’s always trying his best, making everybody smile and just making everybody’s day better.”

And that feeling is mutual- on and off the field.

“They mean family to me because there always there for me,” said High.

