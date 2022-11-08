Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries in Bryan County.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage.

Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour.

Damage off of U.S. Hwy 69/75 include a trailer home which was flattened, damage to roofs and billboards, and a semi-truck was overturned.

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries in Bryan County.

