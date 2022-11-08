Texoma Local
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma.

An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys.

Tornado survivor and Amber’s son-in-law, Nick Wallace said, “I kept trying to get to her, trying to get to her, and I couldn’t, debris was hitting.”

Wallace who recalls running to the family’s storm cellar when the tornado was seconds away, “I shut the door on us and I did a look back, and I realized my mother-in-law was with us.”

Amber was trapped under a fallen tree as the tornado produced winds up to 120 miles per hour.

“As far as sights and sounds, the only thing I remember hearing is just wind blowing really hard and then me screaming on the top of my lungs, letting amber know, ‘Hey, I’m coming, I just, I can’t get to you right now,’” Wallace said.

Wallace said Amber’s hip to her knee was shattered, she has several broken ribs and several places in her back are broken, “last I heard it could be anywhere 3-6 months far as recovery.”

The National Weather Service said the tornado left a path of destruction about a mile wide at times.

The community it decimated now left to pick up, “total chaos because you don’t even know where to start,” said nearby resident Tammy Babcock.

Dismantling parts of homes, uprooting trees, and carrying cherished personal belongings miles away.

“We’ve had neighbors down the road bring back pictures that they knew belonged to us,” Babcock added.

