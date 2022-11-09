Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris.

According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday.

Brush, vegetation, and wood can be taken to a site off of U.S. 271 south of Powderly, but other household debris should be taken to a local dump through your local solid waste contractor, according to the social media post.

Aluminum, steel, machinery, automobiles, batteries, and brass are accepted at Recyclers Depot in Reno, according to Lamar County OEM. Scrap metals can also be taken to Paris Iron and Metal.

Lamar County OEM said no propane or butane tanks, barbed wire, or thick cables.

