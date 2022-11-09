Denison Live releases video explaining Main Street parking

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -One step of the Designing Downtown Denison project is coming to a close, as the 200 block of Main Street is looking to reopen to drivers.

Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow said, “it should open around Thanksgiving, we just wanted to get that open during the holidays for them, if we could.”

And Jessica Sheppard, owner of Blue Ryan Boutique, is counting down the days.

“In May and June, I had a huge drop in sales, I had grown so much last year, I moved buildings, so I took on more bills and all of that, I was able to afford that and then when the construction hit, that definitely took a hit on all of that,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard wishes the city did more to financially support the small businesses during construction, “Denison has been really great about other things and so I thought financially, they would be a little bit helpful, while the only thing they’re doing is giving away grants for signs.”

But sheppard says communication has been great,”we do get an email kind of once a month saying this is what’s going on, this is what we expect the timeline to be.”

Denison Live released a 60′s and 70′s video explaining the ins and outs of construction.

“We thought it would be fun, because of our sesquicentennial, to put decades in,” Dow said.

The latest video covers parking downtown after the city received feedback from drivers, that the parking spots were smaller than expected.

“We have moved the curb stops in and so you’ll notice that but we were just really trying to have fun with the parking because you do have to pull all the way up,” Dow added.

Once the 200 hundred block reopens, the intersection of Rusk and Main Street will close for the next phase of construction.

Dow said that project could take up to four months to complete.

While the businesses on Main Street do not receive any kind compensation for sales lost during construction, the Denison Development Alliance offers 25 hundred dollar grant systems to improve the backdoor alley entrances and/or signage for those businesses affected.

To keep up with the latest D3 project updates, click here.

