Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

‘Exceptional’ discovery: Bronze statues dating back to Roman times found

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Italy is hailing an “exceptional” discovery after archaeologists uncovered more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues.

The statues reportedly date back to ancient Roman times.

Archaeologists said the statues were found in thermal baths in San Casciano Dei Bagni, a hilltop town in Tuscany.

The muddy ruins of an ancient bath house have been explored by archaeologists since 2019.

A researcher coordinating the dig said the statues used to adorn a sanctuary before they were immersed in thermal waters, in a sort of ritual, “probably around the 1st century A.D.”

A top culture ministry official is calling it one of the most remarkable discoveries “in the history of the ancient Mediterranean.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 12 speaks to the mother of fatal car crash victim
Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash
Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County.
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Marietta Police Chief Brett Harris said it happened here at the Marietta One Stop. Harris said...
Marietta man arrested after attempted gas station robbery
Thomas Brannum was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after...
Man charged after allegedly shooting at car in Sherman

Latest News

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.
DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Amid midterm show of Democratic strength, warnings for Biden