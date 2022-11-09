Extended Period of Cold Coming...

Expect a partly cloudy and mild night, the last one for a while as we move into a much colder pattern beginning Friday morning. Lows will be in the 60s tonight. Thursday will feature a little more cloud cover and a little less wind compared to Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s, still very pleasant.

Then comes a huge change - a strong Canadian cold front barrels through Thursday night, there will be a high chance of rain but amounts should be lower than with the past few systems, generally less than a half inch. Severe weather is not expected. Expect windy and much colder weather for Veteran’s Day, we’ll struggle to reach 50 degrees with a stout north wind up to 30 mph. We’re talking wind chills in the upper 30s. There will be a chance for a little rain Veteran’s Day (20%) but mostly it’s about the chilly wind. Quite a change!

Saturday and Sunday look to be sun-filled but chilly with highs both days hovering in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Clear skies and dry air will allow weekend lows to get down to freezing or a little below. Several longer-range models show an upper trough passing on Monday, giving us a cold rain with highs only in the 40s.

Cooler than average weather is expected to continue all of next week, so it looks like the sandals probably head to the closet after Thursday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

