FOGGY Start, Sunny Conclusion to Wednesday

Patchy fog and drizzle can be expected to return late tonight and linger into mid-morning Wednesday, but strong low-level winds will “scour” out the clouds and allow for a mostly sunny and windy Wednesday afternoon. Highs will push 80 degrees – that’s 15 degrees above the norm – and winds may gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday will be another warm day by November standards, but with a little more cloud cover and less wind. A strong cold front passes Thursday night/Friday morning with at least an even-money chance of rain or a few thunderstorms. While a few hours of moderate to heavy rain is possible, severe weather is unlikely.

Veteran’s Day is expected to be windy and much cooler, a few showers will be possible in the morning followed by decreasing clouds in the afternoon. The air mass moving in for the weekend is Canadian in origin and as such it will be quite cold. Most spots should get a light freeze under clear skies by Sunday morning, some spots in northern Texoma may get freezes both Saturday and Sunday morning. It will be sunny and cool both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with highs both days in the 50s.

The weather for next week looks unseasonably cool with highs in the 50s and lows and the 30s and 40s, a chance of chilly rain scoots through your Monday forecast as an upper trough passes. So overall, it looks like you’ll be needing the sweaters, coats and such beginning Friday and lasting through all of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

