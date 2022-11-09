Texoma Local
Oklahoma’s GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo, Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of...
FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo, Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction, speaks during a news conference accompanied by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, in Oklahoma City. Some Oklahoma educators oppose Gov. Stitt's waiver of a mandatory quarantine for public school students, teachers and staff who are exposed to the coronavirus in schools that have a mask mandate. A spokesperson for Hofmeister said Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, that Hofmeister did not know about Stitt's plan and was not asked for input. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt finds himself in a tough reelection fight against Democrat Joy Hofmeister.

Oklahoma City anesthesiologist and former state senator Ervin Yen, an independent, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno of Edmond also are on the ballot Tuesday.

Although Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Oklahoma since 2006, Stitt has been attacked relentlessly since before the June primary by several dark money-groups, which have spent millions targeting Stitt and boosting Hofmeister.

Stitt loaned his campaign nearly $2 million in the closing days of the campaign, bringing his fundraising total to more than $10 million, three times as much as Hofmeister raised.

