Pottsboro looks to continue East Texas dominance

Pottsboro gets ready for Gladewater
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals have been playing, and beating, East Texas teams all season. Now they will have to do it again.

The Cardinals will face Gladewater in the opening round of the post-season. They will play them on Thursday in Paris with a trip to the second round on the line.

Pottsboro won their district with some key wins against tough East Texas opponents such as Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, and Mineola.

