Pottsboro looks to continue East Texas dominance

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals have been playing, and beating, East Texas teams all season. Now they will have to do it again.

The Cardinals will face Gladewater in the opening round of the post-season. They will play them on Thursday in Paris with a trip to the second round on the line.

Pottsboro won their district with some key wins against tough East Texas opponents such as Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, and Mineola.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.