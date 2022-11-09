Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

University mourning sudden death of student-athlete

Officials say Geronimo Warner, a Jackson State University student-athlete, has died.
Officials say Geronimo Warner, a Jackson State University student-athlete, has died.(Go JSU Tigers)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Officials in Mississippi say a student-athlete has died unexpectedly.

Jackson State University identified the student as Geronimo Warner.

JSU announced Warner’s death on Wednesday, saying that the university is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Warner was a management major from Phoenix and a guard on the JSU men’s basketball team.

Officials with Jackson State said they extend their deepest condolences to Warner’s family, friends, and loved ones.

School officials did not immediately release Warner’s cause of death, but said the student’s passing affects the entire Jackson State community.

JSU’s statement included the following:

“Jackson State University mourns the loss of Geronimo Warner. We send thoughts of comfort, understanding, and compassion during this difficult time.

We encourage any member of our campus community in need of grief support to contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services.

Please keep the family and friends of Geronimo Warner in your prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 12 speaks to the mother of fatal car crash victim
Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash
Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County.
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Marietta Police Chief Brett Harris said it happened here at the Marietta One Stop. Harris said...
Marietta man arrested after attempted gas station robbery
Thomas Brannum was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after...
Man charged after allegedly shooting at car in Sherman

Latest News

Tracy Lane Beatty was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they...
Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
State of Emergency: Evacuations ordered as Nicole intensifies
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release
Against all odds, a Lamar County man got his engagement ring back after a tornado dug it two...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot