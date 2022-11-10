Texoma Local
Affidavit: Man attacks, kidnaps woman over lottery ticket

Dontrell Hanes
Dontrell Hanes(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A man in Memphis accused of attacking a woman in her own home because of a lottery ticket is facing over a dozen charges, according to an affidavit obtained by WMC.

Investigators say Dontrell Hanes, 43, confronted the woman at her home Tuesday, upset he did not receive his lottery ticket and money he said she owed him.

The woman refused to let Hanes inside and spoke with him through the door. The affidavit states he eventually got inside through the garage by kicking in the door.

Hanes is accused of hitting and choking the victim before demanding she transfer money into his account.

According to investigators, Hanes told the woman she was coming with him and dragged her out the front door and into his vehicle.

He allegedly told her he was going to “shoot up someone’s house” and grabbed a handgun from underneath the driver’s seat.

Instead, investigators say Hanes drove to Mississippi where they stopped to eat. Hanes allegedly demanded $10,000 but the woman refused.

The affidavit states Hanes let the woman make a phone call that allowed police to ping the location of her phone and respond.

When officers arrived, Hanes became physically and verbally combative, according to authorities. He was eventually taken into custody and charged.

