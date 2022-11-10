Texoma Local
Bonham ISD’s 60-million-dollar school bond fails

By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday night, Bonham residents voted against the 60-million-dollar school bond.

This is the second time the bond has failed since being introduced to the public in May.

Despite its failure, Kelly Royse, who supports the Bonham ISD bond, said she’s proud more people voted the second time around.

Royse said, ”3, 985 people voted and I think that’s extraordinary in a non-presidential election year.”

54% of Bonham residents voted against the school bond, but Bonham ISD isn’t giving up just yet.

Bonham ISD’s Superintendent, Kelly Trompler said she plans for the facility committee to meet again soon to plan the next steps.

Because the process of getting a school bond approved is a group effort, Royse said she is dedicated to working with those opposed to the bond.

She explained, “I honestly am looking forward to their input. Obviously, they have alternatives and I’m very much looking forward to those alternatives.”

Kelly Trompler said the board will consider community surveys to gather input from more residents.

Meanwhile, Royse said, “Hopefully we can find something in the future that will work”.

