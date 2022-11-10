Texoma Local
Cold, Windy, Wet....

Weekend freezes, and even a small chance of winter precipitation in the forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
A powerful Canadian cold front sweeps across Texoma overnight, it sparks a large area of rain and non-severe thunderstorms increasing especially after 10 pm. Winds turn northerly and it gets much colder with temperatures falling to the mid-40s by sunrise. A gusty north wind of 20-30 mph and mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 40s for Veteran’s Day with wind chills throughout the day in the 30s. Time to sport those winter fashions! There will be a chance of showers through the afternoon Friday as an upper trough passes.

Skies clear Friday night and a light freeze is expected Saturday morning followed by a sunny and cool Saturday. Expect a stronger freeze, with many spots in the upper 20s, for Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Another upper trough passes over a chilly air mass on Monday, and some of the models show some winter precipitation falling underneath the core of the passing low. If this happens, it’s unlikely to stick but something to watch! Chilly weather continues all of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

