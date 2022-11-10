College signings begin with a huge day for Texoma athletes

(KXII) - The college signing period is underway with several Texoma student-athletes putting pen to paper to make their college choices known.

The Van Alstyne Panthers have seen plenty of good baseball over the years and Dakota Howard is a big reason why. Howard signed with Oklahoma to join the Sooners. His classmate, Mazie Petelski signed her letter to go to Baylor for equestrian.

Gunter had a huge signing day. Soccer standout Cameron Roller is headed to Duke to play for the Blue Devils. Gunter volleyball produced four college signings on opening day. Miranda Putnicki is going to UTSA. Ryanna Mauldin signed with Southern Nazrene. Adilynn Henry is going to Hendrix and Hanna Rubis is headed to Texas Wesleyan.

In Silo, the Rebels are sending five baseball players to the college ranks, a huge number for any sized program. Kyler Proctor signed with Oklahoma State, Easton Ford and Conner Cordell signed with Redlands Community College. Delton Roberts will take his swings at Cowley College and Josh Trout is headed to Southwestern Christian.

Caddo Bruins multi-sport standout Emily Robinson will play college basketball at Oral Roberts. Robinson put pen to paper to make that official .

Bonham volleyball standout Alli Kirkpatrick is headed to Angelo State to continue her playing career.

Colbert softball star Keegan Rowland is headed to Tarleton to play her college softball.

Denison is sending three to the college ranks. Ty Kirkbride will play baseball at Harding. Owen Ewton goes to Blinn to unite with former Grayson coach Dusty Hart. Soccer star Hattie Garnder is headed to Ouachita Baptist.

Celina had ten signings, including Noah Bentley to Oklahoma baseball. RJ Ruais will play at Baylor Univeristy. Ella Gamblin will play softball at Mary-Hardin Baylor.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.