Demolition of the Johns Manville Plant continues

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Demolition of the Johns Manville Plant off Hwy 75 near the Oklahoma border is moving along.

News 12 first reported back in January that the Denison Development Alliance (DDA) had begun the process.

DDA President Tony Kaai said the $4.5 million project will wrap up next April.

While the plant covers 400 acres, the buildings being demolished and remediated cover only 40 acres.

Kaai added that the city plans to turn the lot into an industrial park, which will bring new jobs and investment to Denison.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.