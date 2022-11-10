Texoma Local
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room.

In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.

“I was given a description of what it looked like, so I went over there myself and observed exactly what was described to me. You could see the wires and you could actually see the lens of the camera through a hole where a screw was missing from the light fixture,” May told News 12.

Bryant says the camera was installed in 2002 when an attorney was being investigated for smuggling contraband into the room for her client. Bryant turned over the device to the OSBI, who he says is currently conducting an investigation.

