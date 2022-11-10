Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Against all odds, a Lamar County man got his engagement ring back after a tornado dug it two...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
News 12 speaks to the mother of fatal car crash victim
Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash
Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County.
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
Thomas Brannum was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after...
Man charged after allegedly shooting at car in Sherman
Bonham's 60-million-dollar bond fails
Bonham ISD’s $60 million bond fails

Latest News

Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean