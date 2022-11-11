Texoma Local
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture

One Love County couple knew before they got off their land they wouldn't make it to the hospital in time Monday. Luckily, a nurse practitioner is a neighbor, and came to the rescue.
By Eric Turner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore nurse practitioner got the knock of a lifetime on her door at home in rural Love County Monday when a couple who lives nearby showed up at her doorstep while the woman was in labor.

When Whitney and Kyle Hayes left for the hospital Monday morning, they knew.

“We were actually scheduled for induction Monday evening in Ada,” Whitney said. “So she had other plans for us. By the time we left the house, I had told him we’d only make it to Ardmore and then once we got over the cattleguard I knew we weren’t going to make it that far. I didn’t even think we’d make it to town.

Lacy Westfall, a nurse practitioner in Ardmore, lives just up the road from the Hayes and was getting ready for work like any other day.

“I went up to the door, I said, ‘Lacy, my wife is having some problems, I don’t really know what’s going on, I need you to come help me check her out,” Kyle said.

“She was like, ‘You’re gonna have a baby right here.’”

And that’s what she did, delivering the baby girl right there in the pasture.

“I think within 15 minutes, the baby was here,” Lacy said.” Considering the elements, I was a little worried about the fall, but other than that I felt real confident.”

“I’ve seen a lot of births and assisted with a lot of births, but this is definitely something that has never happened to me before. It was very unexpected, obviously, but one of the most beautiful births I’ve ever been a part of. I was really honored to get to support her and be there for her,” Lacy said.

The Hayes family says they’re thankful for Lacy.

“My grandfather was the last person born on this family land and he thought he would be,” Whitney said. “So she changed all that.”

