A+ Athlete: Nick Bullard, Gunter

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Nick Bullard of Gunter High School.

Nick is currently ranked fifth in his class with a GPA of 4.437 and has an ACT score of 33. Nick is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a recipient of the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. All while also serving as a volunteer for the local special Olympics and food drives.

“I teach a leadership class, so peer assistance leadership, and Nick stood out from the very beginning,” said Gunter PALS Teacher Jordan Sarteen. “It’s a super outgoing class and really rowdy and he was the one that was super controlled and just has a calmness about him and just a personality that everybody kind of gravitates towards.”

“I know that academics is going to get me where I want to go and again it’s wanting to be competitive and wanting to be successful,” said Bullard. “I want to be one of the best at what I do, in whatever I do, and it goes for the classroom as well.”

On the field this big man is quite versatile as well. Playing offensive guard for the talented Tigers football team where he earned All-District honors and competing for the Tigers wrestling team in the 182 lb. weight class, where he qualified for Regionals last season.

“When he walks in, there’s a mutual respect from me and from his teammates especially because they know how hard he works,” said Gunter Wrestling coach Justin McDaniel. “They know that he’s a great kid, he’s a wonderful kid.”

“I think nothing that’s worth having comes without hard work and that everyone’s always trying to outwork you and you need to outwork them to be more successful in what you want to do,” said Bullard. “No one’s ever going to lay down and give anything to you, you have to go take it.”

